Adjournment debate on govts policy statement begins today

August 9, 2022   10:20 am

Parliament is scheduled to meet this afternoon (Aug 09) to commence the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the government’s policy statement presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last week.

On August 03, following the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament, President Wickremesinghe delivered the government’s policy statement in the House, in terms of Articles 32(4) and 33(a) of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the three-day adjournment debate on the policy statement will be held on the 09th, 10th and 12th of August. As this is an adjournment debate, no voting will be held at the end of the debate, according to Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

In the meantime, the amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 will also be presented to the Parliament during today’s session from 1.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Appointing the parliament select committee for the expeditious re-appointment of the committees that were cancelled with the recent prorogation of Parliament is also scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Parliament tomorrow (Aug 10).

The parliament will meet between 10.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. on the 10th and 12th of August.

