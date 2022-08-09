Cost-based pricing formula for domestic LP gas

Cost-based pricing formula for domestic LP gas

August 9, 2022   10:47 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the proposal to implement a cost-based pricing formula for a domestic LP (liquefied petroleum) gas, the Government Information Department says.

The pricing formula is expected to be updated on the 5th of every month.

The proposal was tabled by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability and National Policies.

The decision was taken with the intention of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of domestic LP gas.

