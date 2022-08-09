Series of protest rallies planned for today

Series of protest rallies planned for today

August 9, 2022   12:31 pm

Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) has decided to organize a series of protests across the island today (Aug 09), declaring the day as a national day of demonstrations. 

Co-convener of the Trade Union Coordination Centre, Ravi Kumudesh stated that the purpose of the decision is to urge the President to show due respect to the Aragalaya movement and to present a proper program for the social transformation expected by the public.

During these protests, a proclamation by the people will be issued to the ruling party of the country while it is also decided to hold several protests all across the island, said Ravi Kumudesh.

He further added that they expect to draw the attention of the government via this proclamation and to present to the country how the future should be outlined against the backdrop of the administration of current President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is turning the country to a different direction by repressing and imprisoning the people while unleashing violence on those who are involved in Aragalaya.

“Please understand what the public demand at the moment, and work towards it. If not the Aragalaya will not come to an end.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President expresses gratitude to military for protecting the Parliament

President expresses gratitude to military for protecting the Parliament

President expresses gratitude to military for protecting the Parliament

We can never raise the hand for state violence - Sajith

We can never raise the hand for state violence - Sajith

Can an all-party government be formed without ministers? - Wijedasa Rajapakshe

Can an all-party government be formed without ministers? - Wijedasa Rajapakshe

Series of protest rallies to be staged island-wide today

Series of protest rallies to be staged island-wide today

Sri Lanka communicates to Chinese embassy to defer visit of research vessel

Sri Lanka communicates to Chinese embassy to defer visit of research vessel

JVP withdraws from talks on all-party govt

JVP withdraws from talks on all-party govt

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's conditions to the government (English)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya's conditions to the government (English)