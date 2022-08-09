PUCSL approves increase in electricity tariffs by 75%

August 9, 2022   12:48 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has granted its approval to increase electricity tariffs by 75%.

According to the chairperson of the electricity sector regulator Janaka Ratnayake, the tariff revision is effective from tomorrow (August 10).

Through this tariff revision, the electricity bill of the consumers who use up to 30 units per month will increase by Rs. 198.

Meanwhile, the average monthly electricity bill for those who consume up to 60 units will be increased by approximately Rs. 200. 

Although the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had sought an increase of 276% for the consumers who use more than 90 units, the PUCSL gave the nod for a hike of 125%, Mr. Ratnayake said further.

