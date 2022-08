The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange has reached the 8,500 points mark at the end of trading today (09).

This is an increase of 77.03 points (0.91%) from the previous day.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 index has gained 9.73 points (0.35%) to close at 2,803.88 points.

Today’s turnover is recorded at Rs. 5.34 billion while the share volume is over 151 million.