Six more COVID-related deaths & 214 new cases detected

August 9, 2022   04:42 pm

Director-General of Health Services confirmed 06 new coronavirus-related deaths for August 08. This brings the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,594.

The deaths reported today include 04 males and 02 females, according to the figures released by the Department of Government Information. 

Five victims were above the age of 60 years. The remaining victim was aged between 30-59 years.

Meanwhile, 214 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 6667,158.

