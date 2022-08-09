Eight protesters charged with unlawful assembly granted bail

Eight protesters charged with unlawful assembly granted bail

August 9, 2022   06:00 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage today granted bail to 08 protesters, who were charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of duties of police officers at the entry road to Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on May 25, were granted bail today (Aug 09).

They appeared before the court in compliance with a notice issued on them previously.

Among the accused were actress Damitha Abeyratne, YouTuber and social activist Rathindu Senaratne popularly known as “Ratta”, actor Jagath Manuwarna and Ceylon Teachers’ Union’s head Joseph Stalin.

Presenting submissions, Slave Island Police told the magistrate that the suspects were produced before the court in connection with obstructing the police officers on duty at the entry road to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court and a bus through unlawful assembly on May 25.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya alleged that the police have fabricated the charges filed in the case.

Taking the submissions presented by both sides, the magistrate ordered to release the suspects on bail and fixed the proceedings to be taken up again on November 28.

The accused were also ordered to record statements with the Slave Island Police tomorrow (Aug 10).

