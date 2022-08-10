22nd constitutional amendment to be tabled in parliament today

22nd constitutional amendment to be tabled in parliament today

August 10, 2022   08:41 am

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Parliament today (August 10), as decided at the party leaders’ meeting held last week.

Meanwhile, the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the government’s policy statement presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the parliament is scheduled to meet between 10.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. today.

On August 03, following the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament, President Wickremesinghe delivered the government’s policy statement in the House, in terms of Articles 32(4) and 33(a) of the Constitution.

The three-day adjournment debate on the policy statement, which commenced yesterday, will conclude on August 12 (Friday).

As this is an adjournment debate, no voting will be held at the end of the debate, according to Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Meanwhile, the amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 was presented to the parliament during yesterday’s session. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to the Parliament (English)

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to the Parliament (English)

Appropriation (Amendment) Bill presented to the Parliament (English)

Protesters decide to vacate the Galle Face protest site (English)

Protesters decide to vacate the Galle Face protest site (English)

President expresses gratitude to military personnel during visit to Army HQ (English)

President expresses gratitude to military personnel during visit to Army HQ (English)

Govt mulls introducing pricing formulas for train fares & electricity tariffs (English)

Govt mulls introducing pricing formulas for train fares & electricity tariffs (English)

PUCSL approves 75% increase in electricity tariffs (English)

PUCSL approves 75% increase in electricity tariffs (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Student dies after falling off a swing in Moratuwa

Student dies after falling off a swing in Moratuwa

Fuel quota for private buses to be increased

Fuel quota for private buses to be increased