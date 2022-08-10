22nd constitutional amendment to be tabled in parliament today

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Parliament today (August 10), as decided at the party leaders’ meeting held last week.

Meanwhile, the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the government’s policy statement presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe will continue for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the parliament is scheduled to meet between 10.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. today.

On August 03, following the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament, President Wickremesinghe delivered the government’s policy statement in the House, in terms of Articles 32(4) and 33(a) of the Constitution.

The three-day adjournment debate on the policy statement, which commenced yesterday, will conclude on August 12 (Friday).

As this is an adjournment debate, no voting will be held at the end of the debate, according to Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

Meanwhile, the amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 was presented to the parliament during yesterday’s session.