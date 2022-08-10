22nd constitutional amendment presented to parliament

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution will be presented to the Parliament by Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe this morning (Aug 10).

The parliamentary session commenced at 10.00 a.m. today and will continue until 4.30 p.m.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted the approval for the draft of the constitutional amendment on August 01.

The amendment, which had been referred to as the 21st Amendment so far, will in fact be the 22nd Amendment, as another draft 21st Amendment has already been gazetted.

The 21st Amendment to the Constitution is the constitutional amendment presented to the parliament by the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in April as a private Bill. It was later published in the government gazette and challenged in the Supreme Court.

Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, who was appointed the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms, later presented a government Bill to the Cabinet of Ministers in his ministerial capacity, which is referred to as the 22nd amendment.

The Supreme Court, delivering its determination, ruled that the 21st amendment put forward by the SJB cannot proceed further without a public referendum.

In such a backdrop, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the approval to gazette the 22nd amendment presented by the Justice Minister.