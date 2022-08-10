Writs filed against police order on Galle Face protest site withdrawn

The petitioners have withdrawn four writ applications seeking an interim order the suspension of the police order calling demonstrators to vacate the Galle Face protest site.

The writ applications were filed before the Court of Appeal on August 04 after the Colombo Fort Police ordered those occupying tents and temporary shelters at the Galle Face protest site to vacate the premises by 5.00 p.m. on Aug 05.

The law enforcement authorities stressed that legal action would be sought against those who fail to comply with the instructions.

On August 05, the Attorney General gave an undertaking to the Court of Appeal that no action outside legal procedures would be taken against the temporary structures at the ‘GotaGoGama’ protest site at Galle Face until August 10, 2022.