Arjuna Ranatunga appointed chairman of National Sports Council

August 10, 2022   12:55 pm

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain and former MP Arjuna Ranatunga has been appointed as the chairperson of the 15-member National Sports Council.

The appointment was made by Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe today (Aug 10).

The council was previously headed by former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena, however, its members resigned after former Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa stepped down from his ministerial portfolio amidst the country’s political and economic crisis.

The council previously consisted of 14 members.

