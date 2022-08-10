CSE shows outstanding growth as ASPI gains over 206 points

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) showed outstanding growth today (August 10) as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) gained 206.17 points to close at 8,706.17 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 2.43 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 158.86 points to close at 2,962.74 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 5.67 per cent.

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 4.50 billion.