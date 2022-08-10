Court dismisses writ against gazette increasing estate workers daily wage The Court of Appeal has ordered to dismiss a writ petition filed to revoke the Gazette notification issued by the Minister of Labour recently, declaring that the minimum daily wage of tea and rubber plantation labourers should be increased to Rs. 1, 000.



The writ petition was filed by 20 plantation companies including Agarapathana Plantations Pvt. Ltd., mentioning that the plantation companies may undergo severe crises, if they have to pay a minimum wage of Rs.1, 000 to the labourers per day.



Hence, the writ petition, filed with the Court of Appeal last year, sought an order rescinding the relevant gazette notification.



However, the Court of Appeal, after hearing the petition, ordered to dismiss the writ petition.



Meanwhile, Senior Advisor of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC), K. Marimuttu stated that this court order is also a victory for their party.

