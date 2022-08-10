Three FR petitions against state of emergency fixed for consideration

Three fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed against the state of emergency imposed by the President, pursuant to the Public Security Ordinance, have been fixed for consideration on August 12.

The FR petitions were called before Supreme Court judges Yasantha Kodagoda and Arjuna Obeysekera earlier today.

During the court proceedings, Senior State Counsel Rajiv Goonetilleke, appearing on behalf of the respondents named in the petitions, expressed his intention to file objections.

Although a two-judge bench is adequate to take these FR petitions up for consideration and to grant leave for the hearing, a three-judge bench needs to be appointed as these applications are seeking an interim order, the senior state counsel pointed out.

Meanwhile, the attorneys representing the petitioners requested the court to fix a closer date to consider the petitions as they were filed on an urgent matter.

Accordingly, the judge bench decided to call the FR petitions for consideration on August 12.

The petitions were lodged by former Commissioner of Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) Ambika Satkunanathan, the Centre for Policy Alternatives and its Executive Director Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, and the convenors of Liberal Youth Movement Namini Panditha and Rusiru Egodage.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam, former Secretary to President Gamini Senarath, Secretary to President Saman Ekanayake, Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne are named as the respondents in these petitions.

The petitioners, pointing out that declaration of the state of emergency on July 18 has violated the fundamental rights of the people guaranteed by the Constitution, sought the court to revoke the gazette notifications published in this regard.

The petitioners have further requested the Supreme Court to issue an interim order preventing the implementation of emergency regulations.