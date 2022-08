There will be no rolling power interruptions on August 11 (Thursday) and August 14 (Sunday), the chairman of Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Janaka Ratnayake says.

However, the PUCSL has approved rolling power cuts of one hour for August 12 and 13 (Friday and Saturday).

The power interruption on August 12 and 13 will be as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW: One hour between 6.00 pm and 9.00 pm