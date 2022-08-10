US envoy calls on Public Security Minister

US envoy calls on Public Security Minister

August 10, 2022   07:29 pm

Ambassador of United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung today (Aug 10) called on Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles for a discussion on bilateral relations between the two counties.

Ambassador Chung told the lawmaker that the United States hopes to see Sri Lanka become a developed country.

She also reiterated the support of the United States for Sri Lanka in securing funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking further, the US envoy stressed the importance of protecting the human rights of the people of Sri Lanka.

The two officials also discussed the role of the Sri Lanka Police and the public protests in the country.

Ambassador Chung further stated that she is pleased that no catastrophic incidents took place on the 9th of August.

She also appealed to Minister Alles to work in tandem with non-governmental organizations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Protesters remove temporary structures at 'GotaGoGama'

Protesters remove temporary structures at 'GotaGoGama'

22nd constitutional amendment presented to parliament

22nd constitutional amendment presented to parliament

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.10

Minister Kanchana's explanation on electricity tariff revision

Minister Kanchana's explanation on electricity tariff revision

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

We need an all-party program first - Wimal Weerawansa

We need an all-party program first - Wimal Weerawansa