COVID: Nine more deaths & 227 new cases reported

Director-General of Health Services confirmed 06 new coronavirus-related deaths for August 09. This brings the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 16,603.

The deaths reported today include 04 males and 05 females above the age of 60 years, according to the figures released by the Department of Government Information.

Meanwhile, 227 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today, as the tally of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 667,385.