ICTA clarifies reports on personal data collected for fuel pass system

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) today addressed what it called inaccurate news articles regarding the use of personal data collected to issue and manage the National Fuel Pass (NFP) system.

In a statement, the agency said the fuel pass system is operated and managed by the Ministry of Power & Energy, with technical assistance from ICTA.

“The NFP was launched in order to facilitate implementation of a fuel quota allocation system for citizens in order to reduce the consumption of fuel, thus reducing importation costs during the economic crisis, while ensuring a convenient and easily-accessible solution to obtain fuel for citizens,” it read further.

The fuel pass system also helps to manage a crisis, hitherto never experienced in the country, the ICTA added, explaining that it provides the ministry and its stakeholders transparency and visibility to manage the fuel distribution supply chain in a more effective and efficient manner.

The agency said the public can rest assured that any personal data provided online through the registration process located at fuelpass.gov.lk is processed only for the purpose of facilitating the use of the NFP system.

The data collected is processed by the ministry or on behalf of the ministry to prevent fraud, by cross-referencing the vehicle number with the chassis number or the revenue license number through the Department of Motor Traffic, the ICTA continued.

The agency reiterated that the data is used only for verification purposes through an Application Programming Interface (API) which only verifies the data to offer the NFP service.

“No data is taken away from the Department of Motor Traffic by either the ministry of ICTA,” the statement read further.

The stated also noted that the Ministry of Power & Energy, together with ICTA, is taking all necessary steps to maintain and manage personal data collected, in an effective and secure manner.

“The data is solely used to validate information provided by users and manage the QR system and for no other purpose whatsoever, and the Ministry and ICTA have taken steps to ensure compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act No: 09 Of 2022.”