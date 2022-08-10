New members appointed to two parliamentary committees

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (Aug 10) announced new members nominated by the Committee of Selection to serve in the Committee on Public Finance and the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

In terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 121 of Parliament, the following MPs were appointed to the Committee on Public Finance:

• Dr. Bandula Gunawardana

• Vidura Wickramanayaka

• Nalin Fernando

• Anura Priyadharshana Yapa

• Vijitha Herath

• Duminda Dissanayake

• Shehan Semasinghe

• Premitha Bandara Tennakoon

• Dr. Harsha de Silva

• Indika Anuruddha Herath

• Siripala Gamalath

• Dr. Seetha Arambepola

• Dr. Suren Raghavan

• M. A. Sumanthiran

• Dr. Kavinda Heshan Jayawardhana

• Mujibur Rahuman

• Harshana Rajakaruna

• Chaminda Wijesiri

• Isuru Dodangoda

• Anupa Pasqual

• Prof. Ranjith Bandara

In terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 115 of Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament today (10), the following members have been nominated to the Committee on Parliamentary Business:

• Nimal Siripala de Silva

• Douglas Devananda

• M.U.M. Ali Sabry

• Kanchana Wijesekera

• Chamal Rajapaksa

• Johnston Fernando

• Gayantha Karunatilleka

• Anura Dissanayaka

• Rauff Hakeem

• Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi

• Gamini Lokuge

• C.B. Rathnayake

• Rishad Bathiudeen

• Wimal Weerawansa

• Ranjith Madduma Bandara

• Mano Ganesan

• Dayasiri Jayasekara

• Rohitha Abegunawardhana

• G.G. Ponnambalam

• M.A. Sumanthiran

• Sagara Kariyawasam

The Speaker will serve as the chair of the Committee on Parliamentary Business, the Deputy Speaker, the Deputy Chairperson of Committees, the Leader of the House, the Opposition Leader, the Chief Government Whip and the Chief Opposition Whip will also serve in this committee.