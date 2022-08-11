Four-day parliamentary debate to be held on Budget Amendment Bill

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold a four-day debate in the House on the Budget Amendment Bill 2022.

Accordingly, the parliament will meet between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm from August 30, 31 and September 01 and 02 for the said debate.

The amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 was presented to the Parliament by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on August 09

Meanwhile, the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the electricity tariff revision is scheduled for August 29.