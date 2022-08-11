Four-day parliamentary debate to be held on Budget Amendment Bill

Four-day parliamentary debate to be held on Budget Amendment Bill

August 11, 2022   09:21 am

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold a four-day debate in the House on the Budget Amendment Bill 2022.

Accordingly, the parliament will meet between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm from August 30, 31 and September 01 and 02 for the said debate.

The amendment bill with regard to the Appropriation Act No. 30 of 2021 for the year 2022 was presented to the Parliament by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on August 09

Meanwhile, the adjournment debate moved by the Opposition on the electricity tariff revision is scheduled for August 29.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake

Today marks Nikini full moon Poya day

Today marks Nikini full moon Poya day

22nd constitutional amendment presented in parliament today (English)

22nd constitutional amendment presented in parliament today (English)

Time period given to vacate Galle Face protest site ends

Time period given to vacate Galle Face protest site ends

Arjuna Ranatunga appointed chairman of National Sports Council (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga appointed chairman of National Sports Council (English)

Sapugaskanda refinery to resume operations next week (English)

Sapugaskanda refinery to resume operations next week (English)

Sri Lanka's former president expected to fly to Thailand - sources (English)

Sri Lanka's former president expected to fly to Thailand - sources (English)

Writs filed against police order on Galle Face protest site withdrawn (English)

Writs filed against police order on Galle Face protest site withdrawn (English)