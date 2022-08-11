EU says bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint, inclusive action

Protection of civil and human rights, freedom of expression and the right to dissent are of utmost importance, a group of ambassadors of the European Union countries have stressed during a meeting with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday (Aug 10).

At this discussion, the envoys reiterated that the European Union will be a partner of Sri Lanka during challenging times.

They also noted that bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint and inclusive action now.

The European Union encouraged President Wickremesinghe to devote special attention to three ongoing key processes, namely the GSP+, International Monetary Fund and the Human Rights Council.

The envoys said the EU is hopeful that concrete steps will be taken by the Sri Lankan government to make these processes a success.