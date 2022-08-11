Governance structure with fair representation for all parties in progress - President

Governance structure with fair representation for all parties in progress - President

August 11, 2022   02:04 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe states that he aims to prepare a governance structure with fair representation for each political party.

His remarks came during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat last evening (Aug 10) with several parties regarding the formation of an all-party government.

The President has further mentioned that his main objective is to establish the National Assembly, adding that the representation of all parties and the full representation of other parties and groups in the alliance are necessary for this purpose.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested respective parties to discuss and inform him whether they will represent the committee-based system or join the all-party government.

