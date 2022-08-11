President regrets NPPs decision not to join talks on all-party govt

President regrets NPPs decision not to join talks on all-party govt

August 11, 2022   03:18 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says he regrets the decision taken by the National People’s Power (NPP) not to attend the discussions on establishing an all-party government.

He stated this in a letter directed to NPP leader MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In the letter, the Head of State said he is hopeful that the NPP would join the efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis situation for the sake of the country.

