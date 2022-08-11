Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake

Recommendations have been submitted to the grant presidential pardon to former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says.

Addressing a media briefing convened at the ministry on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he has sought the Attorney General’s advice on the matter.

“Seeking the Attorney General’s instructions is not required for a matter like this. Advice should be sought with regard to a person convicted for murder. However, I sought the Attorney General’s advice in order to ensure transparency,” Minister Rajapakshe explained.

Speaking further, the minister said it is fair to pardon the former parliamentarian.

“We are of the view that the President should pardon him after he submits an affidavit to the court expressing his regret regarding the statement he had made,” Minister Rajapakshe added.