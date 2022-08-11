New luxury Colombo-Badulla train operative on weekends

August 11, 2022   05:34 pm

The Ministry of Transport says that a luxury train will be operated between Colombo and Badulla starting from this weekend.

The new train, which launched operations following the instructions of the Minister of Transport, has been named “Ella Odyssey”.

The train is scheduled to operate every Saturday, departing Colombo Fort at 05.30 a.m. and arriving at Badulla at 3.55 p.m. It will depart Badulla every Sunday at 09.50 a.m. and reach Colombo Fort at 07.20 p.m.

The train will make stops at Gampaha, Veyangoda, Polgahawela, Rambukkana, Peradeniya, Kandy, Nawalapitiya, Nanuoya, Haputale, Diyatalawa, Bandarawela, Ella and Badulla railway stations.

Moreover, the train will also stop at tourist attractions along the way, said the Transport Ministry.

Colombo - Badulla railway line is one of the most popular railway lines among tourists.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Kandy Esala festival: Final Randoli Perahera to parade streets today

Kandy Esala festival: Final Randoli Perahera to parade streets today

Victoria reservoir polluted due to improper waste disposal

Victoria reservoir polluted due to improper waste disposal

Suspect arrested over Welikada chief jailors murder

Suspect arrested over Welikada chief jailors murder

EU says bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint, inclusive action

EU says bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint, inclusive action

Governance structure with fair representation of all parties underway - President

Governance structure with fair representation of all parties underway - President

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake