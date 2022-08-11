New luxury Colombo-Badulla train operative on weekends

The Ministry of Transport says that a luxury train will be operated between Colombo and Badulla starting from this weekend.

The new train, which launched operations following the instructions of the Minister of Transport, has been named “Ella Odyssey”.

The train is scheduled to operate every Saturday, departing Colombo Fort at 05.30 a.m. and arriving at Badulla at 3.55 p.m. It will depart Badulla every Sunday at 09.50 a.m. and reach Colombo Fort at 07.20 p.m.

The train will make stops at Gampaha, Veyangoda, Polgahawela, Rambukkana, Peradeniya, Kandy, Nawalapitiya, Nanuoya, Haputale, Diyatalawa, Bandarawela, Ella and Badulla railway stations.

Moreover, the train will also stop at tourist attractions along the way, said the Transport Ministry.

Colombo - Badulla railway line is one of the most popular railway lines among tourists.