Trade unions accuse govt of trying to send school children to work

Trade unions accuse govt of trying to send school children to work

August 11, 2022   11:18 pm

The Alliance of Trade Unions and Mass Organisations warns that a major social decline may occur in the country through the new programme proposed by the government to provide part-time employment opportunities to school-age children.

Speaking during a press conference of the alliance today (11), general secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Mr. Joseph Stalin claimed that the government is planning on providing children of school age with the opportunity to work in the private sector for 20 hours per month and that it intends to amend laws for this purpose. 

He charged that at a time when education has collapsed in the country, the government is thinking about sending children for work, instead of making a programme for education. “What are they expecting?” he questioned. 

Commenting on this matter, Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) member Duminda Nagamuwa, charged that through this it is planned to bring the children who drop out of school for jobs as soon as possible in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka expecting petrol shipment tonight: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting petrol shipment tonight: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting petrol shipment tonight: Minister (English)

EU says bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint, inclusive action (English)

EU says bringing Sri Lanka back on track requires joint, inclusive action (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE for broader cooperation in agriculture, trade & investment (English)

Sri Lanka invites UAE for broader cooperation in agriculture, trade & investment (English)

Thailand allows Gotabaya Rajapaksa to temporarily stay in country (English)

Thailand allows Gotabaya Rajapaksa to temporarily stay in country (English)

Governance structure with fair representation for all parties in progress - President (English)

Governance structure with fair representation for all parties in progress - President (English)

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake (English)

Justice Minister says it is fair to pardon Ranjan Ramanayake (English)

Prestigious Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival

Prestigious Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala Festival

Chinese research ship reportedly waiting for approval from Sri Lanka

Chinese research ship reportedly waiting for approval from Sri Lanka