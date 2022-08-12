WP revenue licenses to be issued on all weekdays

The Chief Secretary of the Western Province says that steps have been taken to issue revenue licenses for vehicles in the Western Province on all working days of the week.

Issuing a statement, Chief Secretary (Western Province) J.M.C. Jayanthi Wijethunga said that the decision was taken as the fuel crisis in the country has now received somewhat of a relief.

Accordingly, it is also informed that no fine will be charged for vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province expiring from June 29, 2022 until August 31, 2022.