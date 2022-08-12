Spells of showers expected in some areas

August 12, 2022   07:25 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Monaragala and Ampara districts during the evening or night.    

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.      

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

