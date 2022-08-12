Fr. Jeewantha Peiris arrives at Fort Magistrates Court

August 12, 2022   11:51 am

Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris, who was an active figure of the Aragalaya protest movement, arrived at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court premises this morning.

The police have already submitted B reports to the court against Fr. Peiris over Galle Face protests-related incidents.

Fr. Peiris later filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court seeking an order to prevent his arrest. He cited that the respondents named in the petition are trying to arrest him without a justifiable reason.

In late July, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court imposed travel bans on 21 Aragalaya activists including Dhaniz Ali, IUSF convener Wasantha Mudalige, CTU leader joseph Stalin, Lahiru Weerasekara, Eranga Gunasekara and Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris.

They were named as suspects in a case filed against them for taking part in unlawful assembly and blocking the entry to Lotus Road, Finance Ministry and Presidential Secretariat.

