80% school attendance not compulsory for A/L students this year

The requirement of 80% school attendance will not be taken into account for students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination this December, the Education Ministry says.

The decision was taken considering the issues faced by the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fuel shortages which disrupted transportation facilities in the country.

School principals have been given directives in this regard, the Education Ministry said further in a press release.

In the meantime, the deadline to accept applications for National Colleges of Education based on the results of 2019/2022 Advanced Level Examination results has been extended to August 19.