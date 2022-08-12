80% school attendance not compulsory for A/L students this year

80% school attendance not compulsory for A/L students this year

August 12, 2022   02:19 pm

The requirement of 80% school attendance will not be taken into account for students sitting for the G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination this December, the Education Ministry says.

The decision was taken considering the issues faced by the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fuel shortages which disrupted transportation facilities in the country.

School principals have been given directives in this regard, the Education Ministry said further in a press release.

In the meantime, the deadline to accept applications for National Colleges of Education based on the results of 2019/2022 Advanced Level Examination results has been extended to August 19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Police make request from court regarding activist Dhaniz Ali

Police make request from court regarding activist Dhaniz Ali

Police make request from court regarding activist Dhaniz Ali

Massive crowd in Kandy to witness historic Esala Perahera

Massive crowd in Kandy to witness historic Esala Perahera

Chinese ship near Sri Lanka prompts concerns from U.S.

Chinese ship near Sri Lanka prompts concerns from U.S.

Kalutara coastal area polluted by washed-up plastics

Kalutara coastal area polluted by washed-up plastics

Notorious criminal figure Harak Kata arrested in Dubai

Notorious criminal figure Harak Kata arrested in Dubai

Harsha ready to support all-party govt

Harsha ready to support all-party govt

Final Randoli Perahera of historic Kandy Esala Festival parade streets

Final Randoli Perahera of historic Kandy Esala Festival parade streets

Were ready to work without privileges  Dilan Perera

Were ready to work without privileges  Dilan Perera