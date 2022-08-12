Kandy Esala festival draws to an end today

The Kandy Esala festival of the Temple of the Scared Tooth Relic in Kandy drew to an end today with the water-cutting ceremony held at the Mahaweli River in Getambe, early this morning (Aug 12).

The final Randoli Perahera of the Kandy Esala festival paraded the streets last night (Aug 11) with usual pomp and pageantry.

The President Media Division reported that President Ranil Wickremesinghe also joined the occasion to witness the procession.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd thronged also thronged to Kandy for the procession, which paraded the streets without spectators in the past couple of years due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The scared Casket of the Temple of Scared Tooth Relic was taken to Asgiri Gedige Temple in Kandy, this morning.

Diyawadana Nilame, Pradeep Nilanga Dela said that this year’s Esala Festival will officially come to an end after the Nilames together with the Diyawadana Nilame presented the Perahera Memorandum to the President.