Probe into senior cops for trying to prevent arrest of kapuwa who molested children

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana says investigations will be carried out into the senior police officers who tried to intervene to prevent the arrest of the custodian (‘kapuwa’) of a ‘devalaya’ in Unawatuna, who is accused of molesting school children.

The Criminal Investigation Department on Thursday (Aug 11) arrested the custodian of Metaramba Sathara Maha Dewalaya in connection with the incident.

Preliminary investigations uncovered that the suspect has sexually abused a total of nine children from Colombo and Galle areas, aged 09-15 years.

According to reports, the principal of a leading boys’ school in Galle had conducted an inquiry after two students were found watching adult content on a mobile phone.

The CID later initiated probes into the matter after receiving an anonymous letter on a paedophile molesting children.

During investigations, it was revealed that the custodian of the Metaramba Sathara Maha Dewalaya had sexually abused multiple students.

According to the police, the suspect has gotten around the children by presenting them Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 40,000 in cash, expensive mobile phones and tabs to the victims. He has used this move to lure more children.

While in Colombo, he has taken the victims to two luxury apartments owned by him in Athurugiriya and Narahenpita areas.

He has also molested the children who visited the ‘devalaya’ with their parents.

The suspect has also made appearances on local television channels for programs on astrology.

The investigating officers uncovered that the suspect was in contact with powerful politicians and high-ranking police officials in the area. He also has about nine bodyguards for his protection.

Following the arrest of the suspect, many senior police officers in the Southern Province had attempted to exert influence to secure his release, police sources told Ada Derana. One of them has reportedly asked the CID officers not to keep the suspect in the police cell.

The suspect was remanded until August 23, after being produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.