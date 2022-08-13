Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five days of the week

All government and government-approved schools will deliver in-person lessons all five days of the week starting from August 15 (Monday), the Ministry of Education says.

Accordingly, the schools will function from Monday to Friday during regular hours – between 7.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

In a press release, the Education Ministry said the provincial authorities were directed to arrange transport facilities for principals, teachers and students of schools located in areas where public transport services are yet to return to normalcy.