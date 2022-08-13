Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five days of the week

August 13, 2022   01:59 pm

All government and government-approved schools will deliver in-person lessons all five days of the week starting from August 15 (Monday), the Ministry of Education says.

Accordingly, the schools will function from Monday to Friday during regular hours – between 7.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

In a press release, the Education Ministry said the provincial authorities were directed to arrange transport facilities for principals, teachers and students of schools located in areas where public transport services are yet to return to normalcy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Schools held on all five days of the week from Aug 15

Schools held on all five days of the week from Aug 15

Schools held on all five days of the week from Aug 15

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thai officials advise Gotabaya not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Thai officials advise Gotabaya not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Allowing children below 18 years to work is a serious situation - Pubudu Jayagoda

Allowing children below 18 years to work is a serious situation - Pubudu Jayagoda

Kandy Esala festival draws to an end today (English)

Kandy Esala festival draws to an end today (English)

Fr. Jeewantha Peiris granted bail (English)

Fr. Jeewantha Peiris granted bail (English)

Harsha ready to support all-party govt (English)

Harsha ready to support all-party govt (English)