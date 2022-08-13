Parliament to debate electricity tariff revision on Aug 29

Parliament to debate electricity tariff revision on Aug 29

August 13, 2022   02:58 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to commence the parliamentary sittings at 9.30 a.m. on August 29 and limit the lunch break to half an hour from 12.30 p.m. to 1.00 p.m.

This decision was taken in the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met on August 10 under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly, it has been decided to convene the parliament on August 29 and hold the adjournment debate moved by the opposition on the increase of the electricity bills from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Further, the committee decided to hold the debate on the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill No. 30 of 2021 for the fiscal year 2022 on August 30, 31 and September 01 and 02, if the bill is not challenged in the Supreme Court. The bill was presented to the parliament on August 09.

