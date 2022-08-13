Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill gazetted

Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill gazetted

August 13, 2022   03:54 pm

Sri Lankan government on Friday (Aug 12) has gazetted the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill.

The said Bill, published under the directives of Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, allows selected specific sectors of the economy to individually import necessary fuel quantities.

Accordingly, the government will issue licences to identified parties for importing petroleum products.

On April 25, the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was received for the proposal tabled by Minister Wijesekera in this regard.

As fuel is essential for all economic activities in the country, it is appropriate to issue licenses to selected specific sectors of the economy to import and use the fuel they require individually, the government has said.

Subsequently, the legal draftsman was advised to draft a Bill to amend the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act, No. 33 of 2002, in order to make provisions to issue licence to properly identified parties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five weekdays

Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five weekdays

Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five weekdays

Protests subside if there's govt with popular mandate - Samantha Vidyaratne

Protests subside if there's govt with popular mandate - Samantha Vidyaratne

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

The future of Sri Lanka's tourism industry...

The future of Sri Lanka's tourism industry...

Sri Lanka sees drop in workers' remittances, CBSL says

Sri Lanka sees drop in workers' remittances, CBSL says

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Thai officials advise Gotabaya not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Thai officials advise Gotabaya not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Allowing children below 18 years to work is a serious situation - Pubudu Jayagoda

Allowing children below 18 years to work is a serious situation - Pubudu Jayagoda