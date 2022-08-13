CPC to take necessary decisions on filling stations disregarding guidelines

CPC to take necessary decisions on filling stations disregarding guidelines

August 13, 2022   04:40 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has been given directives to take appropriate management decisions and distribution decisions on the filling stations that fail to adhere to the guidelines, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

The instructions were given at a progress review meeting held this morning (Aug 13) at the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) in Kolonnawa to look into the ongoing process of fuel distribution.

According to the lawmaker, the data of the past two weeks were analyzed while the quantity of fuel distributed to each filling station and the quantity of fuel dispensed through the QR code system were also taken up for discussion.

Fuel distribution to essential services, public transport vehicles, fisheries harbours, agricultural requirements, industries, and tourism was also reviewed at this meeting.

MPs Indika Anurudda, Suren Raghavan and Madhura Vithanage, who are assisting with the fuel distribution process, also attended the meeting.

