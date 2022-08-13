Sri Lanka allows much-disputed Chinese research vessel to dock

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allowed the Harbour Master to grant permission to the Chinese ballistic missile- and satellite-tracking vessel Yuan Wang 5 to dock at the Hambantota Port from August 16 - 12.

The much-disputed 730-foot-long ship was initially scheduled to dock at the Hambantota Port between August 11 and 17, however, Sri Lanka made a request from Beijing to defer the arrival.

The request for deferment came after India voiced strong concerns on the matter and said it carefully monitors any developments having a bearing on its security and economic interests, and takes all necessary to safeguard them.

China, in response to India’s concerns, said it hoped “relevant parties” would refrain from interfering with its legitimate maritime activities and stressed that it was “senseless to pressure” Colombo by citing the issue of security concerns.

As diplomatic tensions were growing, Sri Lanka clarified that permission and clearance were given to the Chinese vessel for “replenishment”. The vessel will conduct satellite control and research tracking in the north-western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September, the Sri Lankan government said further.

Meanwhile, India on Friday (Aug 12) categorically rejected insinuation by China which claimed that Sri Lanka’s neighbour is pressuring the island nation over Chinese ballistic missile and satellite-tracking vessel’s planned visit to Hambantota.

Amidst the row over the Chinese vessel, Sri Lanka allowed a Pakistani warship PNS Taimur to make a port call in Colombo on Friday. According to Sri Lanka Navy, this Pakistani-guided missile frigate built by Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard in Shanghai, is in Colombo for a formal visit.

The warship made a stop in Colombo during its maiden voyage to Pakistan while exercising en route with Cambodian and Malaysian navies.