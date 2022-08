A crude oil cargo of 100,000 metric tons is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka later tonight (Aug 13) and will undergo quality sampling tomorrow, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Meanwhile, another crude oil cargo of 120,000 metric tons is expected to reach Colombo between August 23 and 29, he said further in a tweet.

Both cargos are Russia’s Urals crude oil, the lawmaker added.