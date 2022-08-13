Coronavirus: Five more deaths and 181 new cases reported

Coronavirus: Five more deaths and 181 new cases reported

August 13, 2022   07:32 pm

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 16,619 today after the Director General of Health Services confirmed 09 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country for yesterday (Aug 12). 

According to the Govt. Information Department, all five victims were aged 60 years and above. Three were males and the remaining two were females.

Meanwhile, another 181 new Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country today (Aug. 13). 

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 667,916.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.13

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.13

NEWS IN BRIEF- 2022.08.13

Ex-President Gotabaya advised not to leave Bangkok hotel premises

Ex-President Gotabaya advised not to leave Bangkok hotel premises

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five weekdays

Schools to deliver onsite lessons all five weekdays

Protests subside if there's govt with popular mandate - Samantha Vidyaratne

Protests subside if there's govt with popular mandate - Samantha Vidyaratne

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons

The future of Sri Lanka's tourism industry...

The future of Sri Lanka's tourism industry...