Coronavirus: Five more deaths and 181 new cases reported

Sri Lanka’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 16,619 today after the Director General of Health Services confirmed 09 more Covid-19 related deaths in the country for yesterday (Aug 12).

According to the Govt. Information Department, all five victims were aged 60 years and above. Three were males and the remaining two were females.

Meanwhile, another 181 new Covid-19 infections have been identified in the country today (Aug. 13).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country thus far to 667,916.