Ministry to decide on changes to weekly fuel quota

The fuel quota issued under the National Fuel Pass system or QR system is scheduled to be updated from midnight today (14).

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that after analyzing the data from the past week, the necessary changes made in the fuel quota for next week will be announced today.

Fuel was issued for vehicles under the fuel quota and according to the QR system with effect from the first day of this month. With the implementation of the system, the long queues at fuel stations have ended.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has given instructions to take necessary legal and administrative decisions regarding filling stations that dispense fuel outside of the QR system.

The Minister has instructed the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to check the quantity of fuel distributed to all the fuel stations and the data on fuel release using the QR system and take necessary legal action against the fuel stations that have released fuel outside of the relevant system.