Ministry to decide on changes to weekly fuel quota

Ministry to decide on changes to weekly fuel quota

August 14, 2022   08:34 am

The fuel quota issued under the National Fuel Pass system or QR system is scheduled to be updated from midnight today (14).

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that after analyzing the data from the past week, the necessary changes made in the fuel quota for next week will be announced today.

Fuel was issued for vehicles under the fuel quota and according to the QR system with effect from the first day of this month. With the implementation of the system, the long queues at fuel stations have ended.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has given instructions to take necessary legal and administrative decisions regarding filling stations that dispense fuel outside of the QR system.

The Minister has instructed the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to check the quantity of fuel distributed to all the fuel stations and the data on fuel release using the QR system and take necessary legal action against the fuel stations that have released fuel outside of the relevant system.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to resume operations next week

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to resume operations next week

Sapugaskanda oil refinery to resume operations next week

This 'distorted' parliament must be dissolved immediately - Vijitha Herath

This 'distorted' parliament must be dissolved immediately - Vijitha Herath

Our team has a national plan - Sajith Premadasa

Our team has a national plan - Sajith Premadasa

People's trust in politicians and parties has completely collapsed - Patali Champika

People's trust in politicians and parties has completely collapsed - Patali Champika

CPC to take necessary decisions on filling stations disregarding guidelines (English)

CPC to take necessary decisions on filling stations disregarding guidelines (English)

Pope Francis donates EUR 100,000 to victims of Easter attack (English)

Pope Francis donates EUR 100,000 to victims of Easter attack (English)

Sri Lanka expecting two crude oil cargos this month: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting two crude oil cargos this month: Minister (English)

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons (English)

Gotabaya told not to leave Bangkok hotel for security reasons (English)