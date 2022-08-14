Sri Lanka lifts ban on six Tamil diaspora organisations

The Government of Sri Lanka has lifted the ban imposed on six international Tamil organisations.

This is through an Amendment to the List of Designated Persons under Regulation 4(7) of the United Nations Regulations No. 1 of 2012.

According to the Defence Ministry, a total of 577 persons and 18 entities were Listed under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1373.

Accordingly, 316 persons and 06 entities have been De Listed from the Designated List.

Entities De Listed from the Designated List:

01. Australian Tamil Congress (ATC)

02. Global Tamil Forum (GTF)

03. World Tamil Coordinating Committee (WTCC)

04. Tamil Eelam Peoples Assembly (TEPA)

05. Canadian Tamil Congress (CTC)

06. British Tamil Forum (BTF)

The List of Designated Persons published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1992/25 of November 9, 2016, is hereby amended.

Summary English by Adaderana Online on Scribd