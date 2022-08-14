Two Sri Lankans arrested on robbery charge at Chennai airport

Chennai Airport police has arrested two Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly robbed gold jewellery from a Sri Lankan passenger after posing as Customs officers, The Hindu reported.

The police said N. Roshini, 47, flew in from Sri Lanka on Monday. The two accused, who were identified as M. Najmin, 31, and C. Aravindhan, 40, both Sri Lankan nationals, stopped her outside the airport and introduced themselves as Customs officers.

The duo told her that she was carrying jewellery beyond the permitted limit and took her necklace and bangles.

Suspecting them, she went to Customs and complained about them. Later, she lodged a police complaint. The duo was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, The Hindu reports.

Source: The Hindu

