The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved power cuts of 01 hour and 20 minutes for August 15th and 16th.

Accordingly, the power cuts on Monday (15) and Tuesday (16) will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 20 minutes between 5.00pm and 9.00pm.