Another diesel shipment to reach the island

August 14, 2022   08:40 pm

Another diesel ship is scheduled to reach the island within the next few days.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) stated that a ship carrying 30,000 metric tonnes of diesel is expected to reach the country.

Meanwhile, the sampling of the crude oil shipment which reached the island yesterday (13) night has been carried out today.

After testing the samples, the fuel unloading of the ship will be commenced.

Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that after the unloading of crude oil, the operations of the Sapugaskanda oil refinery, which has been temporarily shut down, will also be started.

