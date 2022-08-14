Woman found murdered inside her home in Kandy

A woman who was living alone in a house at Ampitiya, Kandy has been found murdered inside her home this evening (14).

Police said the deceased was a resident of Ampitiya Road, Kandy. The 64-year-old mother of two had been living alone while her children are abroad.

She was reportedly found dead with her throat slit and lying in a pool of blood.

The body is currently under police protection at the scene of the crime.

The reason for the murder has not yet been revealed and Kandy Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects.