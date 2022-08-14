Cardinal Ranjiths request to President Ranil

Cardinal Ranjiths request to President Ranil

August 14, 2022   11:15 pm

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today requests President Ranil Wickremesinghe to investigate whether there was a political conspiracy behind the Easter Sunday terror attack.

He expressed these views while participating in the second phase of the distribution of the financial donation given to the victims of the Easter Sunday attack by His Holiness Pope Francis.

The second phase of distribution of the financial donation of 100,000 Euros made by the Pope Francis, for the welfare of the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was carried out today at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade.

Speaking during the event, Cardinal Ranjith said that they will continue their struggle seeking justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks and also urged the incumbent President to probe allegations of a political conspiracy behind the attacks. 

“Even though the Galle Face struggle has stopped, this struggle will continue. We will not give up,” he said.

He said that authorities must thoroughly investigate everything behind the Easter attack, including who carried it out, who aided and abetted, and who did not prevent it when it could have been prevented. 

He said the current president should find out about these things as the report of the parliamentary selection committee appointed by him at the time says that there is a semblance of a political conspiracy behind it. 

“If so, this president is bound to analyze what the parliamentary committee appointed by the president said. Therefore, I request the president to please be honest about what the select committee you appointed said. Don’t hesitate to analyze.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Sri Lanka lifts ban on six Tamil diaspora organisations

Sri Lanka lifts ban on six Tamil diaspora organisations

Champika and Welgama willing to accept responsibilities if given

Champika and Welgama willing to accept responsibilities if given

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.08.14

Will not give up... this struggle will continue  Cardinal Ranjith

Will not give up... this struggle will continue  Cardinal Ranjith

Sri Lanka's farmers out of the frying pan, into the fire

Sri Lanka's farmers out of the frying pan, into the fire

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana