Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith today requests President Ranil Wickremesinghe to investigate whether there was a political conspiracy behind the Easter Sunday terror attack.

He expressed these views while participating in the second phase of the distribution of the financial donation given to the victims of the Easter Sunday attack by His Holiness Pope Francis.

The second phase of distribution of the financial donation of 100,000 Euros made by the Pope Francis, for the welfare of the victims of the Easter Sunday terror attacks, was carried out today at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade.

Speaking during the event, Cardinal Ranjith said that they will continue their struggle seeking justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks and also urged the incumbent President to probe allegations of a political conspiracy behind the attacks.

“Even though the Galle Face struggle has stopped, this struggle will continue. We will not give up,” he said.

He said that authorities must thoroughly investigate everything behind the Easter attack, including who carried it out, who aided and abetted, and who did not prevent it when it could have been prevented.

He said the current president should find out about these things as the report of the parliamentary selection committee appointed by him at the time says that there is a semblance of a political conspiracy behind it.

“If so, this president is bound to analyze what the parliamentary committee appointed by the president said. Therefore, I request the president to please be honest about what the select committee you appointed said. Don’t hesitate to analyze.”