Breakdown reported at Norochcholai Power Plant

A break down is reported in Unit 1 of the Norochcholai Power Plant and the technical staff is currently working to identify the fault, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Meanwhile, the Unit 2 is undergoing scheduled maintenance work, however, theUnit 3 will continue to operate, he said further taking to his official Twitter handle.

Owing to the situation, the West Coast Power and other fuel power plants will be used to manage the power supply, the lawmaker added.