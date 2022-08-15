Fuel price to be revised today?

August 15, 2022   11:52 am

Fuel prices are scheduled to be revised once again, today (15), as per the pricing formula. According to government sources, fuel prices are likely to be reduced.

The fuel price revision takes place after every 14 days, on Monday, in line with the fluctuation of rates in the global market.

The government took measures to reduce Auto Diesel prices by Rs.10 last time. However, the prices of all other fuel products remained unchanged. 

Meanwhile, the fuel quota provided under the National Fuel Pass system or the QR code system was updated again at midnight yesterday (14).

The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that after analyzing the data from last week, the necessary changes to be made to the fuel quota for the next week will be announced later.

Dispensing allocated quotas of fuel for vehicles according to the QR code system began with effect from August 01. 

It is further reported that the Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera has given instructions to take necessary legal action against the fuel stations that fail to adhere to the guidelines when pumping fuel to vehicles according to the QR code system.

