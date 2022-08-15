Power cut duration to be extended?

The duration of daily power interruptions is likely to be extended to nearly three hours from tomorrow (Aug 16), the Ministry of Power & Energy says.

The ministry said it is compelled to take this decision after the national grid lost 270 megawatts of electricity due to the breakdown of Unit 1 at the Norochcholai Power Plant.

Despite the situation, no changes have been made to the rolling power cut duration scheduled for the day. Accordingly, the power supply will be interrupted for one hour and 20 minutes today.

Earlier this morning, Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera announced that Unit 1 of the Norochcholai Power Plant has suffered a breakdown and the technical staff members are working to identify the fault.

It is reported that at least two weeks are required to restore operations of Unit 1. Meanwhile, Unit 2 is undergoing scheduled maintenance work, and only Unit 3 is operative at the moment.

Owing to the situation, the West Coast Power and other fuel power plants are used to manage the power supply for the time being, Minister Wijesekera said further.