CSEs ASPI moves up for 12th consecutive day

CSEs ASPI moves up for 12th consecutive day

August 15, 2022   03:08 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) showed outstanding growth for the 12th consecutive day today (Aug 15), as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) gained 164.04 points to close at 9,191.52 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 25.28 points to close at 3,097.30 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 0.82 per cent. 

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 5.82 billion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Winners of 'Derana Little Star' Season 11 accorded warm welcomes

Winners of 'Derana Little Star' Season 11 accorded warm welcomes

Winners of 'Derana Little Star' Season 11 accorded warm welcomes

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai power plant again

Breakdown reported at Norochcholai power plant again

Schools deliver onsite lessons on all five weekdays from today

Schools deliver onsite lessons on all five weekdays from today

Critical shortage of medicinal drugs at hospitals - GMOA

Critical shortage of medicinal drugs at hospitals - GMOA

Madhu Church celebrates annual feast with grandeur and devotion

Madhu Church celebrates annual feast with grandeur and devotion

Sajith says he doesn't want to become a 'worthless president

Sajith says he doesn't want to become a 'worthless president

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow (English)

All govt schools to resume normal functioning from tomorrow (English)

Will not give up... this struggle will continue  Cardinal Ranjith (English)

Will not give up... this struggle will continue  Cardinal Ranjith (English)