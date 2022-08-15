The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) showed outstanding growth for the 12th consecutive day today (Aug 15), as the All Share Price Index (ASPI) gained 164.04 points to close at 9,191.52 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 1.82 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 25.28 points to close at 3,097.30 points at the end of trading today. This is an increase of 0.82 per cent.

Today’s market turnover is recorded as Rs. 5.82 billion.